Falguni Nayar says Nykaa will actively defend its turf amid competition from conglomerates: Report
Nykaa to stay focused with offerings that are far beyond consumers’ expectations
Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar has said that the fashion and beauty retailer hopes to actively defend its turf amid competition from Indian conglomerates and new players, as it stacks up strongly with a huge lead and advantage of brand play, according to a report by PTI.
