Family businesses embrace governance, succession planning: Survey
Many businesses are focusing on leadership programmes for the next generation
NEW DELHI :Indian family businesses are increasingly formalizing governance standards and focusing on succession planning, with many open to professional management, according to a survey by Deloitte India.
Deloitte surveyed Indian companies, spanning industries from consumer products to banking to manufacturing, with annual revenues ranging from ₹500 crore to ₹63,000 crore.
“More than half of the survey respondents enumerated that a formal family constitution including will, entry and exit provisions and conflict resolution mechanisms were of utmost importance. Such a constitution helped promote open and transparent communication and settle conflicts. The second priority was holding regular family meetings to align with the culture, values, vision, and direction of the family business. The regular cadence helped build communication skills, increased transparency, and ensured greater harmony amongst family members," said Deloitte’s India Business Survey Report.
Succession planning is an important priority for family owned businesses, the survey showed.
More than half of the respondents revealed that their business is being managed by a non-family leader, even though the ownership was with the family (including the next generation in the family), the survey showed.
“This displayed confidence in appointing an outsider as a leader and the realization that it is the need of the hour as the business expanded. For a few of these, a non-family leader acted as a ‘bridge leader’ who helped develop the business and prepare young family members for leadership roles," the report said.
To be sure, one-fifth of the respondents preferred handing over both ownership and management to the next generation, while a very small proportion of the respondents from family-run businesses agreed to transfer ownership to a non-family member.
As part of their efforts on succession planning, many family owned businesses are focusing on leadership development programmes for the next generation.
“Over two-thirds of respondents revealed that their organization has a formal leadership development programme for the next generation. These programmes helped families pass on their rich knowledge and heritage to the next generation and motivated them to learn about business. The older generation shared their experiences with the next generation to develop the skills for managing a family business," the report said.
While some survey respondents had no formal succession planning in place, they reported exposing the next generation to various business leadership aspects or considering developing a programme. The overall survey results, including non-family- owned businesses, showed that sustainability is a long-term focus for most Indian companies.
“With the urgent need to achieve greater sustainability, many businesses are putting the Environment and Sustainability Goals (ESG) at the centre of their strategies. Businesses are also doing this to increase their impact across geographies and sectors. Respondents were interested in achieving ESG goals and not only due to regulatory reasons," the report said.
A large number of respondents felt that aligning themselves with ESG principles would help them become competitive and prepare for the future, it added.
“Besides, given the rising awareness among consumers towards environmental issues and their willingness to make a difference, respondents understood that sustainability efforts will influence buying decisions in the future. Further, given the global momentum to drive initiatives towards ESG tools, investing in them seemed to be an obvious choice," the Deloitte report added.