Fashion brands woo Gen Z as post-millennials redefine style quotient

Gen Zers believe they are trend-setters and are likely to swap comfort for fashion, said Gopa Kumar, chief operating officer, Isobar, a digital media agency. They are also likely to spot brands that are “in sync" with their values, and are likely to pick athleisure, recycle old fashion and accessorize to generously to express themselves, he said. They are also “value seekers" and “discount hunters", given that they are just about entering the workforce, he added.