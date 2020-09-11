Fashion designers, ethnic apparel brands pare wedding inventory on muted demand

New Delhi: Fashion designers and ethnic apparel brands are cutting back their inventory and toning down designs, anticipating subdued demand this festival and wedding seasons as shoppers opt for very small social gatherings and scrimp on discretionary expenses.

Apparel retailers, especially those that sell formal or heavy ethnic wear, are bearing the brunt of pandemic-induced lockdown, economic slump and the consequent annihilation of the big fat Indian wedding which has severely impacted their revenues.

Brands are re-adjusting their inventory, simplifying designs and slashing future orders as demand remains muted.

The wedding market has been a complete washout. “Individual fashion designers’ business has been badly hit by the pandemic," said Monisha Jaising, Mumbai-based designer who offers ready-to-wear, pret and bridal couture under her label. She said that the market for Indian designers, who thrive on the big fat Indian wedding, has crashed this year. Brides are picking lighter and fewer outfits as wedding celebrations turn modest.

Jaising estimates that at least 70% of the weddings have been postponed. “The remaining 30% who are still getting married are holding small, intimate events. Besides, they are having only one function instead of the five they would have had earlier. Designers are losing out business not only on the number of weddings, but the number of functions which each one entailed," she said. “So you can calculate the loss of business," she said.

As a result, at fashion house Ritu Kumar, managing director Amrish Kumar said it is reducing the inventory its produces. “Though design planning takes more time and we have just started coming back to work, there is some element of focusing more on casual dressing in this structure of what the portfolio looks like. To that extent, we are looking at next season being more loaded towards casual," said Kumar.

The retailer that has close to 95 stores, sells a range of bridal wear, along with a casual collection of women’s ethnic and western apparel and contemporary occasion wear under separate brands.

Retailers gradually begun opening stores starting mid-June. However, Kumar said that business is back at about only 50% compared to a year ago. Jaising, meanwhile, has opened only her Mumbai store as the Delhi outlet remains shut. “We wanted to increase the number of stores but now we have clamp down on plans for more brick and mortar stores," she said. For her label, ready-to-wear and pret collection continues to do well online, she added.

Homegrown ethnic wear apparel retailer Biba has also kept its collection simple this time. The new range for the festival season is unpretentious although it comprises a few high-end pieces, said Siddharth Bindra, managing director at the retailer that has over 200 stores in India.

Most retailers have had to launch a bigger range in comfort wear and turn around inventory to suit more intimate gatherings. Jaisingh said brides are requesting for less fussy garments for the occasion and she’s had to make designs and embellishments to suit Zoom telecasts.

“I was also asked to do away with all the zari and stone work in a bridal outfit as the virus lasts longer on such surfaces rather than on plain fabric," Jaisingh added.

Sales for apparel and clothing retailers are still down 46%, but showed improvement from the previous month, said Retailers' Association of India (RAI) in its retail survey roundup for the month of August.

