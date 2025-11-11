A new breed of online fashion retailers brings the trial room home
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 11 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
The try-and-buy model in fashion quick-commerce is gaining traction as customers can try out multiple pieces at home and choose the one they want. Startups like Zilo and Slikk are leveraging this to enhance convenience. But they will have to overcome a key pain point for online fashion retail.
Rhea Shah, a 24-year-old consultant in Mumbai, realized one evening that she didn’t have a formal dress suitable for a client dinner just three hours away. Instead of stepping out to buy one, she ordered five options online. A delivery rider arrived before seven, waited while she tried them on, and left with the rejects. The crisis was resolved in roughly an hour.
