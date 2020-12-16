Fashion retailers rely on mid-season discounts, promotions

Department store chain Lifestyle said it is starting its offline sales on the 18th of the month largely to liquidate old season inventory. “This year winter wear has been selling much better than previous years. Even as promotions have started, promotions on winter wear are not that big because people are wanting those stocks. As far as the end of season sale is concerned, we have started about four-five days later than what we did last year. And we will not be doing anything very aggressive within the categories where demand is good, and really try to push out the merchandise we've got carried forward from spring-summer so that we can clear that out," said Rishi Vasudev, chief executive officer, Lifestyle and Home Centre.