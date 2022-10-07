Festival sales help lift demand for ethnic and occasion wear

“Sales of jewellery and occasion wear, which saw a tough time, has picked up. This time, wedding season is going to be long and people are going back to big-tickets weddings. So I think consumption is rather positive," said Pushpa Bector, executive director, DLF Retail. Bector manages a portfolio of malls, including DLF Promenade, Emporio, DLF Avenue and Mall of India in Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh.