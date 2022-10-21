‘Festival shoppers to binge on fashion, electronics online’

NEW DELHI :Around 85% Indian consumers are planning to spend more on festive purchases, according to a survey by Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify. E-commerce firms expect a 28% increase in festive sales from the year-ago to $11.8 billion, primarily led by fashion brands, it said, citing data from RedSeer Strategy Consultants.
According to the ‘Shopify Festive Season Report 2022’, 78% of the 1,000 survey participants said they are now shopping more online compared to the pre-pandemic days with an increase in cashless payments, and deals on fashion, electronics and essential products.
RedSeer said sales reached $5.9 billion, driven by the doubling of online shoppers during the festivals compared to 2018. Online shopping is being driven by increasing awareness of festive sales, growing reach, targeted selection, and expansion of affordable products across cities, it added.
The firm studied the impact of an evolving retail landscape on spending patterns of Indian consumers, especially at a time of economic uncertainty.
“Diwali is a mega event for business, experiencing record sales every year. With a growing impetus for convenient, tech-savvy purchase options among modern consumers, there has been a radical shift in customers’ preferences pertaining to festive shopping." “The digital shift is here and it’s sweeping Indian consumers towards next generation shopping. Diwali 2022 will be a monumental shopping event across the country...with some uncertainty around the global economy, buyers are cautious about where they spend. However, deals and discounts for fashion, electronics and essential items and support for local brands boosted overall spend," Bharati Balakrishnan, country head and director, Shopify India, said.
