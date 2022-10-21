‘Festival shoppers to binge on fashion, electronics online’

“Diwali is a mega event for business, experiencing record sales every year. With a growing impetus for convenient, tech-savvy purchase options among modern consumers, there has been a radical shift in customers’ preferences pertaining to festive shopping." “The digital shift is here and it’s sweeping Indian consumers towards next generation shopping. Diwali 2022 will be a monumental shopping event across the country...with some uncertainty around the global economy, buyers are cautious about where they spend. However, deals and discounts for fashion, electronics and essential items and support for local brands boosted overall spend," Bharati Balakrishnan, country head and director, Shopify India, said.