Festivals bring some respite for apparel retailers

Footfall at retailer Spykar’s stores were at 60% compared to last year’s festive period and sales recovery was at last year’s level led by markets in Gujarat, Maharashtra and parts of the Hindi belt. “We are 100-103% of what we did last year at this time. In a lot of cases, we are even 50% better than last year’s numbers. Some markets are, however, not keeping pace with the rest of the country— Bombay and Delhi, for instance," said Sanjay Vakharia, chief executive Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd. The ticket size has been greater as the retailer put out offers to incentivize purchases, he said.