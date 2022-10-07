Festival sales give economy a shot in the arm

The Flipkart group continues to lead the market with about 62% share on a GMV basis, the report said. Flipkart also led in terms of order volumes, while Meesho emerged as the surprise second-largest, capturing about 21% of the market. Redseer expects the sale of white goods (large appliances) to gain momentum after a slow start, even as it expects mobiles to continue to drive GMV growth. Meanwhile, the focus on lifestyle and home categories is also expected to drive order volumes. The average increase of daily GMV across e-commerce stores stood at four times that of the business as usual days—with electronics and mobile phones leading the spike in consumer demand, according to the report.