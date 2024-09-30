In a recent interview with Mint, Lalit Agarwal, founder and managing director of V-Mart Retail Ltd, said, "Demand trends will be better than the first half of the year—definitely. Festive seasin is also early this year, and there are enough wedding days once the festive season ends. Monsoon has been building up well, and we should expect more money in the hands of consumers in rural markets. Winters may also arrive early. We are expecting to grow anywhere between 10-15% compared to the last festive season."