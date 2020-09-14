Festive shopping gets boost, consumers continue to back online sales: Report

Harsha Razdan, partner and head, consumer markets and Internet Business, KPMG in India, said after over six months of not shopping, shoppers could be lured back to stores. “If you compare things with respect to June, everything will go up between September and December. There will be movement, except in case of cinema halls which are still waiting to be open. But some categories will see an uptick -- it's almost like the case of revenge shopping which we heard of in China," said Razdan.