Fewer festive bargains for smartphone buyers as memory chip costs soar

New Delhi: Late on 10 October, Amazon said sales of premium Android phones had risen 70% year-on-year in the first two days of its Great Indian Festival sale. But the upbeat sales figure masked a rare reversal of the deep discounts typically seen during festive sales.
Apple’s iPhone 17 is selling on Flipkart for ₹86,999, above its September 2025 launch price of ₹82,900. While below its revised maximum retail price of ₹99,900, the current price offers little of the steep festive discounting that Indian smartphone buyers had come to expect until 2025.