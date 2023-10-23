Fintech players expect bumper sales during this festive season by 15-20%
While a surge in demand doesn't always lead to a corresponding rise in disbursements for digital lending platforms, overall disbursements tend to increase by an average of 15-20 percent during the festive period
The digital lending industry is anticipating a strong resurgence in business, and can expect as much as 15-20 percent increase during the festive season, The Economic Times reported. The optimism comes as the traditionally buoyant December quarter is likely to see activity in consumer-facing businesses, it added.