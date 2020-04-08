NEW DELHI : Anticipating a staggered exit from the 21-day lockdown, retailers and manufacturers of essential goods have made new recommendations to various government departments to ensure that manufacturing and sale of daily goods continue to function smoothly and that households stuck at home do not face any shortage in supplies.

On Tuesday, media reports suggested several state governments were asking the Centre to consider extending the lockdown beyond 14 April. Districts with higher cases of covid-19 are likely to continue under a strict lockdown.

After joint consultations with the government, retailers and manufacturers may look at a scenario, wherein companies involved in the production, retail and distribution of essential goods could operate at a capacity of 50% in the first phase, i.e. after 14 April, before gradually improving it to 75% over the next four-six weeks to ensure the entire supply chain of essential goods, including production units, warehouses, distribution and retail, continues to function, said Arvind Mediratta, managing director and chief executive of the local arm of German retailer Metro Cash and Carry.

Mediratta is also the chair of Ficci’s committee on retail and internal trade and co-chair of food processing committee of CII. The two industry bodies have been making representations on behalf of large fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and grocery retailers to the government.

“We are busy working on an exit strategy for the lockdown because it’s pretty clear the lockdown won’t get removed on the 14th, it will get extended and be removed in phases. That is what we are working on as an industry, i.e, retail, FMCG suppliers, distributors, as well as the government," said Mediratta.

Several large producers of essential goods had to close their plants due to the lockdown imposed on 25 March. Several have since resumed production, though manpower and movement of supplies and finished goods continue to be a challenge. Some are working at 20-40% of capacity.

Mediratta said retailers and manufacturers will have to take a phased approach post 14 April. “It is not like on the 15th everything will be open and it will be back to normal—so there is a phased approach to it and in the food and grocery sector, we have to look at all the elements of the supply chain, from manufacturing, distribution, retailing, warehousing, to delivery and customer etc.," he said.

The retail industry has also been making several representations to include more households items to the list of essential goods, whose manufacturing, distribution and sales are allowed. These include kitchen products, cooking items, juicers, grinders, pots, pans, stationery, books, laptops and some IT peripherals, and component of cooling products as summer months are approaching, he said.

While supply of essential goods was disrupted in the last few weeks of March, it has since begun to improve.

The consumer affairs ministry on Sunday asked state chief secretaries to issue e-passes to several FMCG companies, The Economic Times said. Mediratta said companies will work on a self-declaration basis and see how many passes each company needed. The ministry has also directed state governments to appoint a nodal officer, who will be the point of coordination between essential retailers, and suppliers and the state machinery.