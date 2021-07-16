First meeting of ONDC advisory council deliberates fundamentals for the platform

Calling it as a unique and innovative idea which does not exist anywhere in the world, Khandelwal said that platform like ONDC will certainly liberate the e-commerce business of the country from the vicious clutches of certain global e-trailers. “Being an open network it will empower not only small businesses with adoption of e-commerce as an additional business stream but will also give various choices to the consumers for obtaining quality products with competitive prices. It will encourage local commerce to a larger extent," he said in a statement.