Home >Industry >Retail >Five customer-service lessons from the late Tony Hsieh
FILE PHOTO: Tony Hsieh, CEO of online retailer Zappos, takes part in a panel discussion entitled "Why Wait for Washington? How States Can Create Jobs and Economic Growth" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

Five customer-service lessons from the late Tony Hsieh

4 min read . 11:50 AM IST Ann-marie Alcántara , The Wall Street Journal

  • The former chief executive of Zappos, the online shoe retailer, had a unique approach toward customers

Tony Hsieh, the former chief executive of Zappos.com Inc., helped build the online shoe retailer with a model of customer service that rested on a simple premise: Make every customer as happy as possible, even at the expense of sales—in the short term.

Mr. Hsieh died Friday at the age of 46 from injuries sustained in a house fire Nov. 18 in New London, Conn.

