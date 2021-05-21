NEW DELHI: Makers of aerated beverages are unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels of business this fiscal with ratings firm Crisil estimating that revenues in the current fiscal will be down over 2020 levels.

Last fiscal, a strict nationwide lockdown and subsequent restrictions over April-September severely affected peak season demand as summer months alone account for two-thirds of annual cola sales, Crisil said in a note on the soft drinks market on Friday.

This could play out again as India is currently witnessing another wave of covid-19 cases that has led to localized lockdowns during the crucial summer season. Consumption of beverages is also highly dependent on out-of-home consumption or people buying cold drinks on the go, with restriction on mobility demand has been dented further.

Crisil’s analysis assumes a decline in demand by a fifth in the first quarter of this fiscal. Its analysts have pegged recovery for makers of soft drinks from the second quarter with the surge in number of cases and consequent lockdowns peaking in June.

However, a chunk of peak season volumes would be lost by then, and any subsequent resurgence in infections especially in the rural segment—which was a saviour last fiscal—will be a monitorable, it said. Despite some claw-back after an estimated decline by a fifth last fiscal, revenue for makers of non-alcoholic beverages will still be 10% short of the fiscal 2020 mark, it added.

“Beverage sales volumes will be adversely impacted in the peak season once again due to localised lockdowns and restrictions on movement to contain the second wave of the pandemic. This will affect out-of-home consumption (hotels, restaurants and café segments, constituting 20-25% of overall sales) of beverages the most in the first quarter. Though these restrictions are staggered across regions and are less stringent this time around, full-year revenue may still be 10% below pre-pandemic levels," Nitesh Jain, director, Crisil Ratings Ltd said in a note.

Crisil analysed 13 bottlers of Pepsi and Coca-Cola, which account for over 50% of the market. Pepsi and Coca-Cola have a combined market share of over 80% in India’s non-alcoholic beverages industry.

It added that credit profiles of these players, however, remain resilient because of their cost-control measures, strong balance sheets and ample liquidity. Operating profits may be more resilient, it said as cost control measures along with the right product mix provide cushion. “Increased proportion of high-margin carbonated soft drinks and cost-cutting measures will restrict the decline in operating profit to only 7% compared with the pre-pandemic level. Additionally, debt reduction in the absence of any large capex would help bottlers support their credit profiles with a comfortable debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.4 times and interest cover upwards of 4 times this fiscal," said Rohan Kulshrestha, associate director, Crisil Ratings Ltd.

