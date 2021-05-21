Fizzy drinks to lose momentum as covid wave hits consumption: Crisil

“Beverage sales volumes will be adversely impacted in the peak season once again due to localised lockdowns and restrictions on movement to contain the second wave of the pandemic. This will affect out-of-home consumption (hotels, restaurants and café segments, constituting 20-25% of overall sales) of beverages the most in the first quarter. Though these restrictions are staggered across regions and are less stringent this time around, full-year revenue may still be 10% below pre-pandemic levels," Nitesh Jain, director, Crisil Ratings Ltd said in a note.