Bengaluru: Flipkart on Thursday said it has expanded its supply chain in Gujarat, adding four new facilities to cater to the growing demand for e-commerce and ensure wider selection and faster deliveries for customers.

The new facilities are located in Ahmedabad and Surat, and are spread across 5 lakh sq ft, and will help create around 5,000 direct and indirect local jobs in the state.

The new facilities will also augment Flipkart’s capabilities to cater to more consumers, including lakhs of first-time e-commerce customers as the region witnesses robust demand for e-commerce services. Over 52% of its new consumers are from Tier-II and beyond cities.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart, said, “A robust supply chain has a cascading impact on almost all aspects of trade and business. Over the past many years, Flipkart has made heavy investments in a world class, tech enabled supply chain and last mile infrastructure that has created lakhs of local jobs and has been pivotal to path-breaking customer experiences. With a strengthened supply chain presence in Gujarat we will be able to further support MSMEs, sellers from Gujarat and thousands of kirana partners from the state, while creating thousands of additional local jobs."

Over the past few years, Gujarat has emerged as a strong market for e-commerce with lakhs of new customers, sellers and kirana partners taking to e-commerce to meet their requirements while making use of the entrepreneurship opportunities it offers.

Earlier this year, Flipkart had signed an agreement with the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd, as part of the Flipkart Samarth initiative, aimed at bringing artisans, weavers and craftsmen from across the country into the fold of e-commerce and helping them set up their business on the Flipkart Marketplace.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said, "Gujarat understands the importance of trade in bringing prosperity in the lives of sellers and fulfilling customers’ varied requirements. E-commerce has played a pivotal role in taking the local seller ecosystem to a pan-India customer base and it’s heartening to witness the expansion of Flipkart’s supply chain in the state which will create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities and open new avenues for thousands of MSMEs, local traders and artisans. The Gujarat Government is committed to the overall development of the state including the building of an enabling ecosystem for e-commerce by working closely with industry leaders like Flipkart to spur growth in the region."

