Flipkart, Amazon gear up for festive season sales

Retailers said post-pandemic normalcy could aid demand. This is the first Diwali in three years where the sentiment is very upbeat. “A lot of our sellers faced challenges because of shutdowns, and most of our sellers do business offline and online. I think all of this is behind us. So, in some sense, we are back to a normal festive period," said Manish Tiwary, country manager, India consumer business, Amazon India. This Diwali promises to be bigger and better than the last one, Tiwary said in a virtual interview.