NEW DELHI : Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, today announced that its biggest flagship event, The Big Billion Days sale, will run for six days from the midnight of September 29 to October 4. The e-commerce portal will give a 4-hour early access to its Flipkart Plus consumers during the sale, just like what Amazon does to Amazon Prime customers.

Mint had earlier reported that the e-tailer is hoping to double sales during the event and is aiming at a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of about ₹1 trillion (about $14 billion) this fiscal year, up at least 45% from a year ago.

On the first day of the Flipkart sale, categories related to fashion, TV and appliances, furniture, sports, books, smart devices, etc will open while the sale of mobiles, electronic devices and accessories will start from a day later.

Flipkart also announced that this year, more than ever, the Big Billion Days sale will be celebrated all across India, from metros to Tier IV markets and even beyond.

Over the last few months, Flipkart has scaled up its supply chain considerably, both in first- and last-mile delivery, largely in underpenetrated parts of the country to cater to the needs of consumers and sellers. The company has more than doubled the number of pincodes where it offers pick-up capabilities to sellers and has added around 30,000 kiranas to its network to handhold consumers through their online purchase journey.

For the first time, consumers will also now be able to buy insurance for appliances during the Big Billion Days sale. To maximise value for consumers, there will be new offers every hour during the entire 144-hour event.

Flipkart has also scaled up the selection available under its Private Brands, with 10,000+ products under 200 categories specially designed for consumers. In addition, this year for the first time, India’s community of artisans, weavers, and craftsmen will be able to participate in this landmark festive event through Flipkart Samarth.

“Every year, The Big Billion Days marks the beginning of India’s festive season and every year we set out to deliver the best possible experience for our consumers and our lakhs of sellers. This year, more than ever, we are partnering with brands, MSMEs, sellers, and artisans to deliver unparalleled selection and user experience to our consumers," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

For Big Billion Days 2019, Flipkart has partnered with Bollywood and sports icons, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, among others.

Flipkart offers:

-Flipkart will be offering deals across categories like smartphones, fashion, furniture, appliances, electronic devices, gadgets, etc.

-Flipkart will be offering 10% instant discount + 5% unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded card customers and 10% instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards.

-There will be new games and contests with rewards upto ₹100 crore on the app.