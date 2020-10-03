Flipkart Big Billion Days sale dates revealed: Bank offers, other details

Flipkart has revealed the timeline of The Big Billion Days - which will commence from 16 October and will go on till 21 October. The company claims that the annual sale will be its flagship event of the year.

According to Flipkart, the Big Billion Days this year will bring offers each hour, across categories. Further, Flipkart Plus customers will also be able to get an ‘Early Access’ on October 15th.

The company will be providing deals across top categories such as Mobile, TVs & Appliances, Electronics & Accessories, Fashion, Beauty, Food, Toys, Baby Care, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery.

Flipkart claims that this year they will be introducing new payment offerings on its platform. Consumers shopping during The Big Billion Days will be able to avail a 10% instant discount through their SBI Debit and Credit Cards.

The e-commerce platform will also be offering no-cost EMIs through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and other leading bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm to offer ‘assured cashback’ to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI. Debit-card EMIs on select cards (with no minimum balance) and Flipkart Pay Later will also provide credit access to consumers.

Flipkart claims that the Big Billion Days will also generate employment opportunities in the country. The e-commerce company stated, ‘this year, the sale-event will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfil consumer demand."

To strengthen its existing supply chain capabilities, Flipkart has expanded its Kirana onboarding program to include more than 50,000 Kiranas, who will in-turn make last-mile deliveries to consumers in more than 850 cities.

Announcing the launch of The Big Billion Days 2020, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart Group, said, “The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations. This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart’s commitment to provide value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs and sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce. Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers we have tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorsteps this festive Season."

