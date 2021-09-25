Flipkart has changed the dates of ‘The Big Billion Days’ sale. The e-commerce website has now set the starting date at 3 October to 10 October. The move comes after Amazon India announced the dates of its Great Indian Festival sale on Friday. The Amazon sale will begin on 4th October. However, Prime members will get early access of 24 hours.

Earlier this month, Flipkart had announced the dates from 7 October to 12 October. A report by PTI has confirmed the change in dates. Flipkart is expected to confirm the sale on its e-commerce site.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy wrote to his employees saying, "TBBD is critical for lakhs of sellers as they continue to strive to revitalise their businesses after the pandemic and noted that the event also generates a massive scale of employment across the supply chain - helping make "the festivities a reality for numerous households".

"We have the potential to make a deep positive impact on the lives of everyone who engages with us, and keeping this in mind, we are standing true to Flipkart's values, being audacious, biased to action and customer-centricity and have decided to make this Big Billion Day Bigger for all stakeholders! To enable this, we are going to make some changes to our plans for the Big Billion Days 2021," he said.

Flipkart sale will last for a period of 8 days whereas Amazon announced a start date of 4 October and is expected to carry the offers up till the end of 30 days.

Both Flipkart and Amazon will be offering deals and offers on popular brands, and product segments such as smartphones, electrical appliances and more. Every year, ahead of the festive season, the e-commerce giants battle it out by offering sale events, offering great deals, new launches and attractive affordability options like EMI offers via various partnerships.

Sellers are also being communicated about the change in TBBD dates, they added. Flipkart group company Myntra is also holding its 'Big Fashion Festival' from October 3-10.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.