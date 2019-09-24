NEW DELHI : In the run-up to the Big Billion Days sale, e-commerce major Flipkart today announced that it has recently hired over 50,000 new employees across its supply chain, logistics arm and customer support teams. Besides direct jobs, Flipkart has also increased the number of indirect jobs through the seller network by 30% as compared to last year, taking it to 6.5 lakh.

Flipkart's annual Big Billion Days sale, which will run from 29 September to 4 October this year, also helps generate lakhs of direct and indirect jobs during the festive season.

The directly employed workforce is spread across the entire supply chain, from Flipkart Wishmasters to personnel in warehouses, mother hubs, and delivery hubs. They have been trained in various aspects of supply chain including handling hand-held devices, PoS machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs.

In addition to that, they are also trained in the finer aspects of customer service, delivery and installation. For lakhs of its seller partners, who also start preparing for festive demand months in advance, Flipkart also partners to provide separate training in the area of warehouse management, packaging etc.

The entire process of hiring and upskilling is being done in accordance with the government’s National Skill Development Mission and will significantly spur the local employment and economy, Flipkart said in a release.

This Big Billion Days sale will also witness the creation of opportunities for nearly 1.35 lakh artisans who have come on board with Flipkart for the first time ever through its Samarth initiative.

"With new employment opportunities across geographies and the prospect of scaling the sellers’ businesses, we aim to stimulate local industries and foster the creation of a robust economy," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Besides this, there are many indirect jobs created by way of third-party vendors, such as housekeeping, security, transport etc, as they scale up their operations to cater to the Big Billion Days and the festive season.