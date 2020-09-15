Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to create 70,000 direct jobs this festive season

Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart today announced that its Big Billion Days sale will lead to 70,000 direct jobs during this year's festive season. "While creating direct job opportunities across Flipkart's supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart's seller partner locations and kiranas," Flipkart said in a release.

The onboarding of more than 50,000 kiranas by Flipkart for last-mile delivery will also create thousands of seasonal jobs to deliver millions of packages this festive season.

"By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we're doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy," Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said.

Flipkart is undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management. These include customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitisation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs. The training during this period will help impart future-ready skills for the participating workforce, enabling career progression in the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India.

For lakhs of seller partners, MSMEs and artisans etc., who also start preparing for the festive season months in advance, Flipkart provides separate training in the area of warehouse management, packaging and more.

