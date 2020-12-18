Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Details about deals on smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is live and the company is providing some interesting deals of different product ranges. The discounts are being provided on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and other appliances.

Flipkart is also offering a bank discount of 10% on purchases made via State Bank of India credit cards and EMI transactions. The Flipkart sale will stay live till 22 December.

Here are some of the best offers highlighted on the Flipkart website during the Big Saving Days sale:

Poco X3: The Poco smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 732 chipset and a screen that gets a 120hz refresh rate is selling at a price of ₹15,999 down from the marked price of ₹19,999.

Samsung Galaxy F41: The Galaxy device that was also discounted during the Big Billion Days sale is getting a discount again. The new Galaxy F41 is priced ₹5,500 lower than its marked price. The device is now selling at ₹14,499 down from the price of ₹19,999.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: The Pro version in the new Narzo series is selling at a price of ₹13,999 down from the marked price of ₹16,999. The device is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and also offers 65W fast charging.

Realme C15: In the budget segment, the Realme C15 has also got a discount. The device that is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 will be priced at ₹9,499 down from its earlier price of ₹11,999. The smartphone gets a 6000mAh battery.

Realme C11: The Realme C11 which is powered by Mediatek’s Helio G35 is priced at ₹7,499 down from ₹8,999. The device gets a 5000mAh battery unit and a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display.

Poco C3: The Poco device is selling at a price of ₹6,999. The phone gets a triple camera setup on the rear panel and it also features a 5000mAh battery.

Realme 6: The Realme 6 is selling at a price of ₹11,999 down from its earlier price of ₹14,999. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and it also gets a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

