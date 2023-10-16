Hello User
Flipkart chief people officer Krishna Raghavan quits

Flipkart chief people officer Krishna Raghavan quits

Devina Sengupta

  • He first joined the company in 2012 and had been chief people officer since 2020

Krishna Raghavan (Photo: Flipkart)

Krishna Raghavan, chief people officer of Flipkart, has resigned after more than a decade at e-commerce firm. A senior executive in the firm confirmed that Raghavan has decided to move on after his "long tenure" with the company. Another company executive told Mint the firm would soon take a call on who will take over the HR head's role.

Raghavan was chief people officer at Flipkart since 2020 and prior to that was the senior vice president for engineering, fulfillment and services. The Dension University alumnus had worked for the e-commerce firm between 2012 and 2016 before joining Cleartrip as its chief technology officer. Raghavan returned to Flipkart in 2017 after a 10-month stint. His exit comes amid the annual festive sales of ecommerce giants Flipkart and Amazon.

In November Flipkart announced an employee stock option (ESOP) buyback plan worth $700 million. The e-commerce company, which has more than 15,000 employees, said the decision to not give pay hikes to senior management would not lead to exits as there was a hike and promotion cycle last year, followed by a stock option buyback plan.

It has also decided to give increments to nearly 4,000 senior managers to bring in pay parity, and does not expect this to affect attrition figures as there have been sufficient rewards, merit-based increments and wealth creation opportunities for its workforce, the company said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devina Sengupta

Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money.
Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST
