BENGALURU : E-commerce major Flipkart has almost doubled its storage, fulfilment and supply chain capabilities ahead of the festive season and its flagship Big Billion Days sale, a top executive told Mint .

Flipkart has been aggressively ramping up its fulfilment and sortation strength and deployed 66 new fulfilment centers in the country, spanning across 10 million square feet area and will host around 20 million cubic feet of storage space.

These fulfilment centers are deployed across 12 states, including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, among others.

To enable faster deliveries, the e-commerce company has also deployed close to 1000 new delivery hubs, managed and owned by Flipkart, across the country, and is expected to create 1,15,000 additional seasonal jobs, for the upcoming festive sale period starting October.

This is almost 70% higher than the 70,000 seasonal jobs, Flipkart created during the festive season, last year.

Almost half of these newly deployed delivery hubs are to increase the e-tailer’s reach in Tier 3 and 4 cities, while the rest is to cater to geographies with heavy order density including key metros and Tier 1 cities.

“We have expanded our fulfilment and storage capabilities by almost 70%-100% this year, ahead of the much awaited Big Billion Days sale. For us, the speed (of delivery) is important which brings customer delight. Keeping this in focus we have almost doubled the strength of our supply chain, across all areas, and are also piloting alternative models of delivery," said Hemant Badri, senior vice president and head of supply chain, Flipkart in an interaction with Mint.

“E-commerce has been an enabling force, bringing value and access for sellers and consumers alike. Our supply chain infrastructure and technology-enabled digital ecosystem plays a key role in enabling numerous possibilities by creating lakhs of new jobs, and offering reliable and tech-enabled transformation for traditional warehousing, helping lakhs of local sellers, MSMEs, kiranas, farmers, and under-served communities to connect with a national market," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer, Flipkart Group.

Flipkart has also doubled its kirana partnerships, this year, which have been in big focus for e-commerce firms to execute hyperlocal delivery muscle, starting last year. Flipkart has ramped up its partnerships from 50,000 kirana partners last sale season to now 100,000 partners, Badri confirmed.

“Kiranas, in particular, help us form deep connections with their surrounding localities and help us expand at a much stronger pace. We have almost doubled our kirana partnerships this year, as they double up as delivery hubs," added Badri.

Flipkart is currently leveraging these kiranas for only local fulfilments, at present, to increase operational efficiencies and improve speed of deliveries.

Arch-rival Amazon India, which is also expected to announce competitive sales this October, has launched its ‘Local Shops’ programme targeted towards onboarding kiranas as sellers, in the first quarter of 2020. It has scaled this initiative to 50,000 kiranas, as of July this year. Amazon has also scaled its ‘I Have Space’ programme, which allows local kiranas to become local delivery agents, to 350 cities.

This Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart will also be leveraging alternative delivery models, to boost supply-chain efficiencies.

It has onboarded close to 100 brand-led warehousing facilities, in partnership with 60 brands. Through these partnerships, Flipkart will integrate its supply chains with these brands and ensure direct deliveries from their warehouses to customers, improving its reach further.

With electronics and large appliances clocking almost 29% of the overall gross merchandise value during last festive season sales, Flipkart has also ramped up its trained service and installation technicians, this year, through its entity, Jeeves.

It has scaled servicing capabilities to 8,000 trained technicians for mobiles, large appliances and furniture across 17,700 pin codes in India.

Sticking to the past formats. Flipkart is expected to hold its Big Billion Days sale in October, this year. However, the company hasn't announced the dates yet.

Ahead of the festive sale season, even Amazon India has been aggressively ramping its warehousing strength and recently opened its largest warehouse in Karnataka. Amazon plans to expand its pan-India fulfilment network to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers, across the country in 2021.

