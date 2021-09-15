Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Retail >Flipkart doubles fulfilment strength before festive sales

Flipkart doubles fulfilment strength before festive sales

Premium
Flipkart has also deployed close to 1000 new delivery hubs, managed and owned by it.
3 min read . 04:57 PM IST Tarush Bhalla

  • Flipkart has been aggressively ramping up its fulfilment and sortation strength and deployed 66 new fulfilment centers in the country, spanning across 10 million square feet area and will host around 20 million cubic feet of storage space

BENGALURU : E-commerce major Flipkart has almost doubled its storage, fulfilment and supply chain capabilities ahead of the festive season and its flagship Big Billion Days sale, a top executive told Mint.

E-commerce major Flipkart has almost doubled its storage, fulfilment and supply chain capabilities ahead of the festive season and its flagship Big Billion Days sale, a top executive told Mint.

Flipkart has been aggressively ramping up its fulfilment and sortation strength and deployed 66 new fulfilment centers in the country, spanning across 10 million square feet area and will host around 20 million cubic feet of storage space.

Flipkart has been aggressively ramping up its fulfilment and sortation strength and deployed 66 new fulfilment centers in the country, spanning across 10 million square feet area and will host around 20 million cubic feet of storage space.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

These fulfilment centers are deployed across 12 states, including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, among others.

To enable faster deliveries, the e-commerce company has also deployed close to 1000 new delivery hubs, managed and owned by Flipkart, across the country, and is expected to create 1,15,000 additional seasonal jobs, for the upcoming festive sale period starting October.

This is almost 70% higher than the 70,000 seasonal jobs, Flipkart created during the festive season, last year.

Almost half of these newly deployed delivery hubs are to increase the e-tailer’s reach in Tier 3 and 4 cities, while the rest is to cater to geographies with heavy order density including key metros and Tier 1 cities.

“We have expanded our fulfilment and storage capabilities by almost 70%-100% this year, ahead of the much awaited Big Billion Days sale. For us, the speed (of delivery) is important which brings customer delight. Keeping this in focus we have almost doubled the strength of our supply chain, across all areas, and are also piloting alternative models of delivery," said Hemant Badri, senior vice president and head of supply chain, Flipkart in an interaction with Mint.

“E-commerce has been an enabling force, bringing value and access for sellers and consumers alike. Our supply chain infrastructure and technology-enabled digital ecosystem plays a key role in enabling numerous possibilities by creating lakhs of new jobs, and offering reliable and tech-enabled transformation for traditional warehousing, helping lakhs of local sellers, MSMEs, kiranas, farmers, and under-served communities to connect with a national market," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer, Flipkart Group.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

In covid-19, Indian cities finally have a chance to ref ...

Premium

5 Charlie Munger quotes that will change your life for good

Premium

For the Fed, inflation doesn’t matter...for now

Premium

Epic’s legal victory against Apple was not a real win

Flipkart has also doubled its kirana partnerships, this year, which have been in big focus for e-commerce firms to execute hyperlocal delivery muscle, starting last year. Flipkart has ramped up its partnerships from 50,000 kirana partners last sale season to now 100,000 partners, Badri confirmed.

“Kiranas, in particular, help us form deep connections with their surrounding localities and help us expand at a much stronger pace. We have almost doubled our kirana partnerships this year, as they double up as delivery hubs," added Badri.

Flipkart is currently leveraging these kiranas for only local fulfilments, at present, to increase operational efficiencies and improve speed of deliveries.

Arch-rival Amazon India, which is also expected to announce competitive sales this October, has launched its ‘Local Shops’ programme targeted towards onboarding kiranas as sellers, in the first quarter of 2020. It has scaled this initiative to 50,000 kiranas, as of July this year. Amazon has also scaled its ‘I Have Space’ programme, which allows local kiranas to become local delivery agents, to 350 cities.

This Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart will also be leveraging alternative delivery models, to boost supply-chain efficiencies.

It has onboarded close to 100 brand-led warehousing facilities, in partnership with 60 brands. Through these partnerships, Flipkart will integrate its supply chains with these brands and ensure direct deliveries from their warehouses to customers, improving its reach further.

With electronics and large appliances clocking almost 29% of the overall gross merchandise value during last festive season sales, Flipkart has also ramped up its trained service and installation technicians, this year, through its entity, Jeeves.

It has scaled servicing capabilities to 8,000 trained technicians for mobiles, large appliances and furniture across 17,700 pin codes in India.

Sticking to the past formats. Flipkart is expected to hold its Big Billion Days sale in October, this year. However, the company hasn't announced the dates yet.

Ahead of the festive sale season, even Amazon India has been aggressively ramping its warehousing strength and recently opened its largest warehouse in Karnataka. Amazon plans to expand its pan-India fulfilment network to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers, across the country in 2021.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!