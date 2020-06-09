NEW DELHI: Flipkart has launched a voice assistant in its grocery store Supermart to enable consumers discover and buy products easily using voice commands.

The voice-first conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform has been built by Flipkart’s in-house technology team with solutions that are capable of understanding vernacular languages such as Hindi, e-commerce categories and products, and tasks such as searching for a product, understanding product details and placing an order. The indigenously developed AI platform is built to automatically detect the language spoken by the user, and in real-time transcribe, translate, transliterate and understand the user’s intent.

It will help consumers build their grocery basket by talking to the assistant, similar to talking to a shopkeeper.

“As a homegrown e-commerce company, Flipkart has been at the forefront of building India-first innovations and Video, Vernacular and Voice have been the key pillars of solving for the adoption of e-commerce in India. While we have seen great adoption for our video and vernacular offerings, the next step in that direction is to solve for the voice capability for e-commerce," said Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart,

The launch of Voice Assistant also aligns well with the growing adoption and comfort of consumers towards voice-based online commerce, added Venugopal.

The voice assistant for grocery is currently available to all English and Hindi users using Flipkart’s mobile app on Android devices and will be gradually made available on iOS and the website

Voice-activated systems such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri have seen strong growth in recent years, and the pandemic could accelerate that.

