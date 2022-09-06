Flipkart launches domestic and international hotel booking service

Adarsh Menon, senior vice president of the company said, “We are excited to launch this on our app which will provide access to affordable hotel stays convenient for the customers. The flight feature is on a steady path of growth in the travel industry since we entered this space. With this, we are strengthening our commitment to provide a better experience and superior service to our customers across metros and beyond tiers. With our banking partner’s financial offerings, the customers will unlock great value in this segment and enhance our capabilities as a preferred one-stop shop for the travel booking needs of Indian customers."