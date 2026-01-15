Flipkart, Meta penalised for misleading walkie-talkie listings
The orders against Flipkart and Meta underline the regulator’s view that online marketplaces cannot shift responsibility entirely onto third-party sellers, particularly for products governed by sector-specific laws.
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has penalised Flipkart and Meta Platforms with a fine of ₹10 lakh each for allowing the sale and promotion of walkie-talkie devices on their platforms without mandatory regulatory disclosures and approvals, widening its crackdown on e-commerce marketplaces for violating consumer protection rules.