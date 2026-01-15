Flipkart, Meta penalised for misleading walkie-talkie listings

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has penalised Flipkart and Meta Platforms with a fine of ₹10 lakh each for allowing the sale and promotion of walkie-talkie devices on their platforms without mandatory regulatory disclosures and approvals, widening its crackdown on e-commerce marketplaces for violating consumer protection rules.

The penalties follow similar action against Meesho, which was fined ₹10 lakh on 4 December for unauthorised walkie-talkie listings. Earlier, the CCPA had imposed penalties of ₹1 lakh each on Reliance JioMart, Talk Pro (Iconet Services Pvt. Ltd), The MaskMan Toys and Chimiya for selling such devices without required clearances.

In separate orders, reviewed by Mint, the authority found that Flipkart and Facebook Marketplace, operated by Meta, facilitated listings of walkie-talkies without adequately informing consumers about licensing requirements under the Indian Telegraph Act, spectrum and frequency restrictions, and the need for mandatory equipment type approval (ETA) from the wireless planning and coordination (WPC) wing of the department of telecommunications.

The order against Meta Platforms was issued on 1 January, while Flipkart received its order on 14 January.

Queries sent to the consumer affairs ministry and the companies remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

In Flipkart’s case, the authority observed that the platform allowed multiple listings of walkie-talkies that either lacked ETA certification details or failed to disclose whether the devices required a licence for lawful use in India. Flipkart has sold a total of 108,206 units through its 8,708 registered sellers to date, according to the order.

The authority also flagged that even when products were marked “out of stock" or “unavailable", the listings remained visible along with ratings and reviews, potentially misleading consumers into believing the products were legal and freely saleable. Holding Flipkart liable as a marketplace e-commerce entity, the CCPA imposed the penalty for unfair trade practices and misleading omissions, and directed the company to submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Meta Platforms was similarly penalised for permitting walkie-talkie listings on Facebook Marketplace without adequate regulatory disclosures. The CCPA rejected Meta’s argument that it acted merely as an intermediary, observing that the platform actively facilitated product discovery and promotion. The authority held that Meta failed to exercise due diligence and allowed repeated listings of regulated wireless equipment, thereby misleading consumers about the legality of the devices.

The orders underline the regulator’s view that online marketplaces cannot shift responsibility entirely onto third-party sellers, particularly for products governed by sector-specific laws. The CCPA said platforms have an independent obligation to ensure regulatory compliance and prevent misleading listings at the outset, rather than relying on post-complaint takedowns.

“The crackdown shows that platforms cannot hide behind disclaimers. Allowing the sale or promotion of unlicensed walkie-talkies is not a minor compliance lapse but a serious violation that can endanger consumers and security. The penalties underline that platforms must exercise due diligence, not just facilitate transactions," said consumer expert Ashim Sanyal, CEO of Consumer Voice, a voluntary organisation for consumer rights advocacy.

“This (case) highlights a systemic failure of platform-level checks. Consumers assume that products available on major digital platforms meet legal and safety norms. When that trust is breached, strong regulatory action becomes necessary," Sanyal added.

Beyond monetary penalties, the CCPA issued cease-and-desist directions to both platforms, ordering them to immediately remove all non-compliant listings and ensure that walkie-talkies or similar wireless communication devices are not listed unless sellers provide clear information on licensing requirements, permitted frequency bands, and ETA/WPC certification. The authority warned that repeat violations could invite stricter action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Also Read | How data privacy rules may tighten screws on dark patterns

Other e-commerce players

Investigations into other e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, OLX and IndiaMart, are underway and final orders are awaited, a government official said. The companies had received CCPA notices on the issue on 9 May.

It remains unclear whether the companies will comply and pay the penalty or challenge the orders before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) or in court. However, in most earlier cases, companies have paid the penalties and none approached a higher authority to challenge the CCPA’s findings, a senior government official said.

The case stemmed from a preliminary inquiry in May that examined listings of walkie-talkie devices on several e-commerce platforms. Following this, the CCPA issued notices to marketplaces including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, OLX and IndiaMart, as reported by Mint on 10 May.

India’s e-commerce industry, valued at $125 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $345 billion by 2030, at a compounded annual growth rate of 15%, as per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a commerce ministry body.

The sector has been a key driver of investments. In 2024-25, e-commerce attracted $3.1 billion across 79 deals, accounting for 31% of total startup funding. This marked a 128% jump from 2023, when it recorded $1.4 billion across 59 deals, per the report.