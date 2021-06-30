Bengaluru: Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Wednesday said it has launched grocery services in Coimbatore with the opening of its first fulfillment center in the city to meet growing demand.

Spread across an area of over 1.2 lakh sq ft, the newly built facility will generate direct employment for nearly 1,200 people, Flipkart said. This will be Flipkart’s second grocery facility in Tamil Nadu, after Chennai, and ninth in the south.

The Coimbatore fulfillment center is in line with Flipkart’s plans to strengthen its grocery supply chain infrastructure across the country and add over 800,000 sq. ft of space through five new fulfillment centres this year.

In the initial stages, only a part of the facility will be utilized, for which over 500 people will be hired. It will be the only facility for Flipkart which will be almost entirely run by women constituting 90% of the overall workforce.

The new fulfillment centre will further augment the Walmart-owned firm’s capabilities to cater to more consumers, including millions of first-time e-commerce consumers from southern India. Over 52% of Flipkart consumers are from Tier-II and beyond cities.

Rajneesh Kumar, senior vice-president and chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart, said, “Grocery is among the fastest-growing categories within e-commerce and as the country’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we are at the forefront of meeting customers’ essential requirements at their doorsteps in a safe and hygienic manner. Coimbatore, while being an economic centre also offers a strategic location to serve nearby regions efficiently and the opening of our first grocery warehouse in the city serves as a testament to that."

Flipkart Grocery offers over 7,000 products across 200 categories, ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks and beverages, to confectionery, and personal care. Its grocery offering is backed by an intuitive user experience through voice-enabled shopping for groceries, credit offerings and open box deliveries.

“Customer consumption patterns have greatly evolved over the years with the pandemic accelerating this shift towards organized channels of sourcing essentials, especially e-commerce. As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart has played a pivotal role in bringing the convenience of online commerce to the doorstep of customers across the country with tier-2 towns taking the lead. Flipkart has leveraged its partnership on-ground and is working with its marketplace sellers, MSMEs and brand partners, to ensure timely availability of essential products for consumers," Smrithi Ravichandran, vice-president - grocery, Flipkart, said.

Neeraj Mittal, principal secretary, IT, Government of Tamil Nadu said Flipkart’s Coimbatore fulfillment centre will drive economic growth for the local ecosystem while digitally upskilling the employees.

