Flipkart opens grocery fulfillment centre in Coimbatore

Rajneesh Kumar, senior vice-president and chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart, said, “Grocery is among the fastest-growing categories within e-commerce and as the country’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we are at the forefront of meeting customers’ essential requirements at their doorsteps in a safe and hygienic manner. Coimbatore, while being an economic centre also offers a strategic location to serve nearby regions efficiently and the opening of our first grocery warehouse in the city serves as a testament to that."