New Delhi: Online e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Thursday announced a partnership with Indian kidswear brand Hopscotch, expanding its branded fashion offerings for children after witnessing a significant surge in demand for this apparel segment in the past year.

In the past year, Flipkart has witnessed a 60% year-on-year growth in the branded kids fashion segment, with a majority of new customers coming in from tier two markets, the online retailer said in a statement on Thursday. Flipkart will make available a wide range of kids-branded fashion from Hopscotch across the country.

A chunk of shoppers buying branded kids fashion on the online marketplace are aged 25-40.

“They are more conscious about fabric composition and branded clothing for kids. Through this partnership, Flipkart has enhanced its branded portfolio and continues to further its value proposition of making high-quality premium branded products available to more than 400 million registered customers across the country," it added.

Flipkart has sharpened focus on the kids fashion segment, said Nishit Garg, vice president, Flipkart Fashion. This has helped scale the business to 3X in the past two years, with majority growth being driven by new customers. When shopping for children, trust and safety play a key role and we continue to address this requirement through the best product selection made available through the widest range of sellers and brand partners, Grag said.

With increasing exposure to the latest trends, parents in India continue to seek fashion-forward choices for their kids that also offer great value for money, said Rahul Anand, Founder & CEO – Hopscotch.

In tier 2 and 3 cities, seasonal collections are in great demand, but shopper access to such collections is limited, said Anand.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.