Flipkart partners kids wear brand Hopscotch

Flipkart has sharpened focus on the kids fashion segment, said Nishit Garg, vice president, Flipkart Fashion. This has helped scale the business to 3X in the past two years, with majority growth being driven by new customers. When shopping for children, trust and safety play a key role and we continue to address this requirement through the best product selection made available through the widest range of sellers and brand partners, Grag said.