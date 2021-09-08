A collection of almost 1,000 unique styles will be available to a growing customer base of over 350 million, from metros to Tier 2 and 3 regions.

The partnership with Urbanic is the first of many launches lined up for the upcoming festive season, the e-commerce major said.

The partnership with Flipkart enables Urbanic to democratise fashion by reaching out to an array of shoppers through the former’s reach in smaller towns and cities. It also aligns with Flipkart’s priority to expand its fashion portfolio.

Consumers can choose from a range of apparel, lingerie, swimwear and loungewear, which are priced from ₹299 onwards and is available on Flipkart from today.

“Fashion plays a key role in onboarding new consumers during the festive season for Flipkart, and we believe that this launch is going to grow our Gen Z customer base… We will continue to play a role in equalising fashion trends and bridging the gap between customers in metros and Tier 2+ regions. Another step in this direction was the recently launched ‘Trend Stop!’ - an in-app curation of over 55,000 latest youth styles in partnership with smaller labels, which has also witnessed great success. We will be collaborating with the best in the industry to grow our youth fashion portfolio, and this partnership with Urbanic is in line with this vision," said Nishit Garg, vice president - Flipkart Fashion.

The demand for youth fashion is growing at a steady pace in India, and Flipkart said it has identified the opportunity to address these needs by strategically enhancing its youth fashion portfolio. This is being initiated via a two-fold partnership strategy - one, with youth-focused brands (international and domestic) that are seeking to engage a wider audience. The second part of Flipkart’s youth fashion-focused strategy is insight-led collaborations with smaller homegrown labels.

“…Through this partnership, we aim to scale our reach and leverage Flipkart’s reach across the length and breadth of the nation and their technology to give our community of style icons a superior digital shopping experience," said Rahul Dayama, head of marketing, Urbanic, India.

Flipkart currently works with a number of national, international, and regional fashion brands and sellers in different ways. This includes identifying opportunities for them to connect them with consumers across India through the online marketplace, leveraging the power of technology, scale their presence and diversify existing product portfolios.

