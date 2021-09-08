Flipkart partners with London-based fashion brand Urbanic

“Fashion plays a key role in onboarding new consumers during the festive season for Flipkart, and we believe that this launch is going to grow our Gen Z customer base… We will continue to play a role in equalising fashion trends and bridging the gap between customers in metros and Tier 2+ regions. Another step in this direction was the recently launched ‘Trend Stop!’ - an in-app curation of over 55,000 latest youth styles in partnership with smaller labels, which has also witnessed great success. We will be collaborating with the best in the industry to grow our youth fashion portfolio, and this partnership with Urbanic is in line with this vision," said Nishit Garg, vice president - Flipkart Fashion.