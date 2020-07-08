NEW DELHI : Flipkart's value platform 2GUD has launched a new social commerce feature which allows its app users to get a video-based online shopping experience. Consumers on 2GUD’s social commerce platform will be exposed to a feed of videos made by a hand-picked influencer network across various topics and categories.

These influencers will curate their favourite products as part of their collection in the virtual store, allowing consumers to witness their styling journeys across categories. It will also allow consumers to shop the products which are part of the video, without moving away from the video interface, leading to a seamless, natural and content-to-commerce experience.

2GUD’s social commerce platform will allow users to have an uninterrupted video shopping experience with their favourite influencers showcasing the latest fashion trends, reviewing gadgets, sharing beauty tips and so much more.

"Influencers are changing the landscape of online retail and bringing greater opportunities for social commerce platforms in India. With millions of followers across the country, they have the potential to impact consumer’s buying decisions. With this focus, we have specially curated a set of influencers who are best positioned to understand our target audience and help them through their buying decisions on the platform," Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD at Flipkart, said in a statement.

Starting with the launch of social commerce on its app, 2GUD will further expand this feature to its m-site and website. 2GUD currently caters to more than 600+ verticals across new value-driven offerings and existing refurbished product segments. The platform has more than a million customers spanning across 15,000 pincodes in India.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via