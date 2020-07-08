Flipkart’s 2GUD launches video-based shopping experience on app

"Influencers are changing the landscape of online retail and bringing greater opportunities for social commerce platforms in India. With millions of followers across the country, they have the potential to impact consumer’s buying decisions. With this focus, we have specially curated a set of influencers who are best positioned to understand our target audience and help them through their buying decisions on the platform," Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD at Flipkart, said in a statement.