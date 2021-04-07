New Delhi: Online retailer Flipkart has said demand for cooling appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, coolers and fans has risen over the last few weeks as parts of India witnessed an increase in day temperatures.

New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad reported highest demand for such appliances among cities, according to data shared by the e-commerce platform.

Demand for air conditioners rose four times in March 2021, while other categories such as refrigerators, coolers and fans saw 2.5 times, 3 times and 2 times jump respectively.

With consumers largely staying indoors as the country enters a fresh spate of curbs to check the spread of covid infections, the demand for cooling appliances has risen significantly.

Parts of India are set to witness hotter than usual summers stretching from March to May, Mint reported earlier. This could spell good news for makers of air conditioners, fans, coolers and refrigerators, categories that lost out on sales owing to the stringent lockdown in March 2020.

Flipkart said consumers have also been searching for appliances that are high on health and hygiene features and drive cost-efficiencies for them. “While these functionalities existed even before, it is witnessing greater traction among customers with the growing focus on the air quality. A consumer survey conducted on the Flipkart app also confirmed this shift with a large number of surveyed customers preferring built-in air purifiers as one of the top functionalities in their ACs. This has led to more brands launching ACs with similar functionalities including Samsung, Haier, Whirlpool, Daikin, Bluestar, Voltas and Godrej who are expanding their selection of cooling appliances on Flipkart," it said.

"Summer season is shaping up well, with temperatures soaring across most regions in India. This augurs well for durables—cooling products such as air conditioners and refrigerators, air coolers, fans as well as stabilizers," analysts at Jefferies said in a note on Indian electrical and appliances market on 19 March. The note said that industry players are pointing to positive demand trends, with improved consumer sentiment over past few months.

Meanwhile, in refrigerators, Flipkart reported increased demand for energy efficient and convertible variants with greater storage.

“The covid-19 pandemic has drastically transformed the priorities for customers who are now looking for appliances with air purification, expandable storage and energy efficiency functionalities. This is indicative of maturing of the cooling appliances market in India which is expected to witness significant growth this year," Hari G. Kumar, Vice President, large appliances at Flipkart said.

Consumers on the marketplace are also picking replacement options while purchasing a refrigerator; the retailer also reported a 20% increase in the adoption of “No Cost EMI" in the past 12 months.

