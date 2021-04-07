Flipkart sees higher demand for cooling appliances as summer sets in

Flipkart said consumers have also been searching for appliances that are high on health and hygiene features and drive cost-efficiencies for them. “While these functionalities existed even before, it is witnessing greater traction among customers with the growing focus on the air quality. A consumer survey conducted on the Flipkart app also confirmed this shift with a large number of surveyed customers preferring built-in air purifiers as one of the top functionalities in their ACs. This has led to more brands launching ACs with similar functionalities including Samsung, Haier, Whirlpool, Daikin, Bluestar, Voltas and Godrej who are expanding their selection of cooling appliances on Flipkart," it said.