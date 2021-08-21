New Delhi: Online marketplace Flipkart has witnessed the highest demand for Rakhis and related gifts from parts of northern and eastern India. Shoppers from India’s tier 2 and 3 markets have placed more orders ahead of the festival on Sunday.

Markets in north and east contributed to over 70% of the demand for Rakhis and gifts. “Maximum customers from Northern and Eastern markets coming to the marketplace to shop their favorite Rakhi collections. About 45% of the consumers shopping for Rakhi were from Tier 3 and plus markets," the retailer said.

Flipkart launched a dedicated digital storefront for Rakhi a month ago.

“This Rakhi season, the highest purchase and engagement have been recorded for Rakhi combos which include the traditional roli chawal assortment as well as more contemporary offerings including mugs, cushions, and sippers. In addition, with consumers getting environmentally conscious each day, Flipkart has also witnessed increased demand for sustainable and organic rakhi’s showcasing the gradual change in consumer buying," the company said.

Retailers—both online and offline—are pinning their hopes on the ongoing festivals, including Onam and Rakhi, to see an uptick in sales after a second, severe covid wave hit businesses earlier this year.

While demand for certain product categories such as electronics remained strong in the year-ago period, apparel and retailers of other discretionary products hope an increased vaccination drive and the longing to step back into stores to drive demand this festive season.

As a result, companies are increasing their offerings and launching multiple sales events.

Last week, Ferns N Petals announced the launch of its Rakhi brand, Sneh, as it capitalizes on more gifting shopping moving online.

