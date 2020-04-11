BENGALURU: E-commerce firm Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products Ltd have partnered to enable access to essential food and beverage products to Indians through a system where the latter’s distributors will list as marketplace sellers on the former’s platform.

Consumers can use the Flipkart platform to buy different combo packs of essential products such as beverages (Tata Tea and Coffee) and food (Tata Sampann Spices, pulses and others) offered by Tata Consumer Products.

Tata Consumer’s distributors listed online with Flipkart marketplace will undergo training for packaging and order fulfillment and will process orders as per the standard operating procedures set by Flipkart, the companies said on Saturday.

Flipkart's marketplace supply chain will pick up these essentials from Tata Consumer Company distributors and deliver them to customers using its network of delivery executives.

“Our partnership with Tata Consumer Products is a testament to our joint ambition and responsibility to serve the nation during these trying times. With the support of the government and local authorities, we are able to innovate unique distribution and supply chain models that enable us to serve communities in India. The synergies and capabilities of both Tata Consumer and Flipkart are complementary and we are proud to enable an alternate business channel built on our marketplace model to deliver great value to consumers in these times of crisis," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, said.

The partnership is already operational in Bengaluru and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week and Tier 2 towns in the future. The product combinations have been curated keeping in mind specific needs of Indian consumers, while also offering them significant cost benefits.

The ongoing covid-19 crisis has led to a number of partnerships between online and offline companies, to leverage their individual strengths to deliver essentials to customers, during the lockdown.

“...This partnership with Flipkart provides an innovative way to set up a strong alternate distribution channel through our wide network. We are glad to be able to leverage each other’s strengths in order to make sure essential products reach the consumers who need them," Sunil D’Souza, MD and CEO, Tata Consumer Products said.

Tata Consumer Products, part of Tata group was formed in February 2020 following the merger of Tata Global Beverages and the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals Ltd.

