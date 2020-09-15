Flipkart to hire 70,000 people in supply chain for festival season sales

Bengaluru: E-commerce firm Flipkart will hire around 70,000 people ahead of the festival season sales and its flagship Big Billion Days sale event expected in October.

This year, Flipkart will employ these 70,000 people in its supply chain, along with generating lakhs of indirect jobs at its seller and other ecosystem partners' locations, the company said on Tuesday.

Amitesh Jha, senior vice-president, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart said, "...We are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem as it scales for the Big Billion Days (BBD). By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we're doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy."

Flipkart is undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management.

These include customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitisation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs. The training during this period will help impart future-ready skills for the participating workforce, enabling career progression in the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India.

Online sales have seen a huge boost particularly in recent months, and top e-commerce companies are gearing up for the main festive sales events expected to kick off in the coming weeks.

