Flipkart, Spencer's to pilot hyperlocal grocery delivery

NEW DELHI : Flipkart on Thursday said it will soon commence a pilot of hyperlocal delivery of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad along with Spencers in yet another tie-up that will see online retailers use their fleets to ensure delivery of essentials.

Consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials starting this month from the “Spencers store" on the Flipkart app. The app will host combo-packs that will club a few essential items that shoppers can order. Flipkart delivery executives will be able to collect orders from a select group of Spencers stores in the city and deliver them to shoppers.

“This hyperlocal approach is in line with ecosystem collaborations Flipkart is making to serve consumers in the best possible way during this unprecedented crisis," the company said in a press statement on Thursday.

Spencers has 200 hypermarket and supermarket format stores across India.

“We are pleased to launch this pilot with Spencers Retail to collaborate and meet the needs of consumers who are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by staying at home. We’ve built a robust tech-backed platform to offer consumers real-time insights on essentials available in their area and will ensure timely doorstep deliveries," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart, said in a statement.

“In such times, building an ecosystem of partnerships will transition us to truly become an omni-channel business. In this tough environment, Spencers' partnership with Flipkart provides another platform to a larger set of consumers to seamlessly access our range of essentials who may want to use other reputed platforms and marketplaces apart from our own Spencers App to buy during the lockdown," Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO of Spencers Retail, said.

If the pilot does well, the two companies could replicate it in other cities.

The partnership announcement comes after several online grocery retailers, fast-moving consumer goods companies, food aggregators and cab services companies forged tie-ups to help service last-mile delivery of goods.

Since India went into a three-week lockdown, movement of goods has been disrupted. This is especially true as companies and retailers are struggling to ensure availability of essentials in adequate amounts across the country due to shortage in manpower, and initial curbs on movements of vehicles.

As a result, several industry players, including Zomato, Domino’s, Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket, ITC and Marico, have been stitching up partnerships to ensure delivery of essentials.

