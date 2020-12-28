Flipkart Wholesale app registers 90% growth in month-on-month transactions

Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores have witnessed an increased uptake of e-commerce in 2020, according to a statement released by the company. Flipkart Wholesale is the digital B2B marketplace of India’s Flipkart Group which was launched in September.

According to a statement released by the company, within just a few months of its launch, Flipkart Wholesale app has become a success with 90% month-on-month growth in transactions on its platform. The company claims that encouraging trends have emerged from retailers in small towns who have taken onto e-commerce as a preferred mode to do business. One in every five customers on Flipkart Wholesale is claimed to be from tier 2 or tier 3 cities. The company also claims that Flipkart Wholesale app saw 75% month-on-month growth in customer base since its launch in September.

The e-commerce channels of Best Price saw a significant uptick according to the company.

E-commerce adoption by Best Price members grew over 10X across 29 stores, with smaller towns such as Meerut, Kota, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Aurangabad, Karimnagar, Amravati and Vijayawada accounting for a large part of the e-commerce traction at Best Price.

Speaking about the increased adoption of e-commerce at Flipkart’s B2B businesses this year, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India, said, “As India’s leading omni-channel B2B marketplace, we strive towards making e-commerce inclusive for every small kirana and drive growth for every MSME in the country. As the entire retail ecosystem was grappling with unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, suppliers and buyers came together seamlessly to unlock the potential of technology and e-commerce. At Best Price, during the lockdown, we encouraged members to place orders on our e-commerce platform and have products delivered to them. We also launched a revamped Best Price app and website and saw order volumes surge through our e-commerce channels. Our members adapted very quickly to ordering online and we believe this trend will continue going forward. Flipkart Wholesale, launched in September, has also seen tremendous success from retailers who can now order fashion products just at the touch of a button. We have consistently worked towards creating an ecosystem that serves kiranas’ growing needs and helping Indian MSMEs access the pan-India market more effectively and we will step up our efforts in the coming year as well."

In the fashion category, Flipkart Wholesale recorded 50% month-on-month growth in suppliers and the company claims to have enabled 2.5 lakh listings on its platform since its launch.

