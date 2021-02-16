FMCG sector reports 7.3% growth in December quarter: Nielsen

NEW DELHI : Sale of soaps, hair oils, packaged foods and cleaners moved swiftly, pushing the country’s fast moving consumer goods sector to report a 7.3% growth in the December quarter in a year that was otherwise marked by covid disruptions and uneven demand trends.

Normalcy in economic activity, festive-led buying and a strong performance in India's villages led to fast-moving consumer goods volumes climbing 5% during the quarter (within traditional and modern trade), according to Q4 FMCG Snapshot by NielsenIQ’s Retail Intelligence team released on Tuesday. This is the highest volume and value growth reported by the FMCG sector in the year 2020. Nielsen follows a calendar year.

FMCG grew for four consecutive months, said Nielsen citing data from September to December. Value growth moved from 2.7% in September to 9.1% in December, it said.

For 2020, value growth, however, declined 2%, in line with the market researcher’s earlier projections for the full year. Nielsen had projected FMCG sales to contract between -1 to -3% in 2020 led by the sharp sales contraction in the June quarter.

Nielsen executives remain hopeful of a positive growth trajectory in the current year though they declined to share projections for 2021 citing local and global uncertainty around the virus.

“We are witnessing a four-month consecutive growth and it started from the back in September, then in November when the festive season really picked up, we saw a 9% growth, the best part is that in December, this growth sustained," said Diptanshu Ray, Lead, Retail Intelligence, India, Nielsen IQ.

As consumer stepped out to shop, India’s large cities (over a million in population) entered the positive growth territory reporting a 0.8% year-on-year growth in the December quarter, after two quarters of decline, Nielsen said.

Rural markets, meanwhile, raced ahead registering a 14.2% year-on-year growth in the same quarter. “This sharper recovery is on the back of favourable agricultural sector performance, government action towards rural employment generation, and as rural India had lesser impact of the pandemic," Nielsen said.

Cities were more severely impacted by the pandemic, said Sameer Shukla, executive director, Retail Intelligence, leading to a sluggish recovery. However, the shift from loose to packaged products in rural markets could help these markets grow ahead of urban in the near-term.

Large manufacturers, said Nielsen, bounced back with consumption led growth; while smaller players reported price-led growth and rise in volumes. FMCG volumes were up 5% during the quarter.

India’s top packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd said demand was moving in the right direction after the company announced third quarter earnings last month.

“But I’m pleased with the trajectory in which the business is moving, the direction in which the markets are moving. If you recall, even before the pandemic, in the 2019 December quarter, the markets had slowed significantly. The biggest stress those days was rural markets. Rural has seen a pretty good comeback, and over the last couple of quarters, we are seeing rural to be pretty resilient. The urban markets, which took a big toll because of mobility reasons, are coming back to growth, albeit still at a very low level. If the momentum keeps building, we would be in the right space," Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL, said in an earlier interview with Mint.

Within FMCG, Nielsen said hygiene and immunity products have found a strong salience among consumers and reported a 46% value growth year-on-year, including a 34% volume growth in the quarter.

“The home and personal care basket made a consumption led recovery (5% volume growth versus year ago), while food categories saw a 10% growth riding on boost in consumption as well as price increase in some food baskets," Nielsen said.

Companies took price hikes to mitigate higher input costs in categories like cooking oil, hair oils, tea, and soaps.

During the quarter, traditional trade (kiranas) grew 8%; improving sequentially. Meanwhile, sales via modern trade—8.8% of FMCG sales—recovered from a 15% decline in September quarter to a -2% in the December quarter.

Companies expect a blockbuster March quarter—albeit on a low base.

“December quarter momentum will be sustained. Because we are also seeing the same business what we did in December is continuing in January. So the momentum is definitely there. But there is always uncertainty about the second wave of covid," said Ullas Kamath, JMD, Jyothy Labs Limited.

