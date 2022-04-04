FMCG CEOs flag rural slowdown

“If we look at volume growth, overall the industry is declining. Volume growth of shampoo is flattish, while toothpaste and hair oil are declining. This situation is likely to remain same for some time due to inflation. In terms of rural, we had better performance last quarter due to some good work, while rural is declining for us as well this quarter," Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India Ltd., told the analysts in a series titled Consumer—Consumption Conversations. “Consumers’ wallet is shrinking and at the same time opening up is also leading to increasing spends in out of home categories."